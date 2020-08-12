close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies of Covid-19

INDORE, India: Famous Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, who tested positive for Covid-19, died on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest in his hometown in India.

The 70-year-old poet was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He suffered two heart attacks. Indori had 60 per cent pneumonia, according to media reports.

