Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies of Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
INDORE, India: Famous Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, who tested positive for Covid-19, died on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest in his hometown in India.
The 70-year-old poet was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He suffered two heart attacks. Indori had 60 per cent pneumonia, according to media reports.