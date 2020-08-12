Belarus election challenger flees to Lithuania

VILNIUS: Belarus opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania after coming under pressure in a seven-hour encounter with officials that left her with little choice, Lithuania’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“She apparently felt a certain pressure and did not have very much choice but to leave the country,” Linas Linkevicius told reporters in Vilnius. Linkevicius said the presidential candidate was now “safe” and with her children, following a second night of clashes in the authoritarian former Soviet republic after a disputed election.

The minister said Tikhanovskaya came under pressure during the marathon meeting at the Belarus central election commission late on Monday. Tikhanovskaya had a Lithuanian visa and Belarus authorities did not hinder her departure, he said, adding that he was unaware of her future plans. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda’s office said Tikhanovskaya was “resting” in the Baltic state.

Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who only entered the fray after her blogger husband was jailed, has claimed victory against President Alexander Lukashenko. The whereabouts of Tikhanovskaya had been unknown as of late Monday in Belarus.