Pakistan High Commission to livestream Aug 14 ceremony

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan in London has made arrangements for livestreaming of the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony on August 14 at 10 am.

According to a statement, livestreaming of the ceremony will be done on the official Facebook Page of the High Commission. The Facebook broadcast can be accessed at: https://www.facebook.com/phclondon1.

High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria will hoist the national flag with only a limited number of the High Commission officials in attendance. He will address the community via livestreaming on Facebook. The messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be read out on the occasion. In view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the UK government’s guidelines, this year’s Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony will take place indoors.

The High Commission has conveyed to the distinguished members of the Pakistani community and the British friends of Pakistan that there will be no visitors to the High Commission for the ceremony in the interest of their health and well-being in the current situation.