Debenhams to axe 2,500 jobs in bid to cut costs

LONDON: Debenhams is to axe 2,500 jobs across its stores and warehouses as the retailer looks to slash costs after sales were impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

The department store business is scrapping the roles of sales manager, visual merchandise manager and selling support manager as part of a management restructuring process. Debenhams said it has no plans to shut more stores as part of the restructure. A Debenhams spokesman said: “We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations. At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations. “Those colleagues affected by redundancy have been informed and we are very grateful to them for their service and commitment to Debenhams...”