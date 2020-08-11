15 districts of Balochistan bear brunt of heavy rains

QUETTA: Wide-scale destruction was reported in 15 districts of Balochistan in the wake of heavy rains and the intense flash flooding that destroyed highways connecting the province, gas pipelines, farms and mud houses. The gas supply to Quetta, Mastung, Pishin and Ziarat could not be restored. The heavy rains in various parts of Balochistan during the past 24-36 hours have generated flash floods in Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Lasbela, Gwadar, Kachhi, Dera Bugti and surroundings areas.

As many as 300 villages in 15 districts were inundated, Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesman for the provincial government, told reporters. The rains have widely damaged the kutcha houses, highways and gas pipelines.

Due to intense flash flooding, traffic on the national highways across the province could not be restored. The national highway in Bolan was damaged at different places. Traffic from Quetta-Sibi national highway to Punjab was partly restored for light transport.

Provincial capital Quetta, Mastung, Pishin and Ziarat remained without gas supply while work to repair two pipelines damaged in a flood in Bolan on Saturday could not be started even after 27 hours on Monday.

“Due to the recent heavy rainfall, two out of three SSGC main pipelines were damaged in Balochistan near Bi Bi Nani area, with the result that gas supply to Balochistan was suspended,” the SSGC spokesperson said. The spokesperson said roads leading to Sibi and Quetta were damaged due to recent floods, making it difficult for technical teams to reach the location to repair the lines.