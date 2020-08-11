SCBA holds reference for late Justice Sardar Aslam

ISLAMABAD: A condolence and bereavement reference to commemorate and cherish the memories of Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Aslam (late) was held in the auditorium of SCBA Hostel on Monday, says a press release. The occasion was adorned by Supreme Court judges Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah who was accompanied by his bench members Justice Mian Hassan Gul Aurangzab, Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran and Mrs. Justice Lubna Pervez. Acting Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram also graced the occasion. Apart from judges from apex and subordinate judiciary, the memorial ceremony was also attended by senior and renowned lawyers of Supreme Court of Pakistan/senior members of SCBA including Sh Zamir Hussain, Munir Ahmed Paracha and several others. Amongst the guests were also present ex-Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq and ex-secretary law Abdul Shakoor Paracha. Pakistan Bar Council member and former president and Secretaries of SCBA also addressed the occasion.

In addition to above, this memorial observance was attended by a large number of lawyers came from different parts of the country. All the guests were warmly received and welcomed by and the members of 22nd Executive Committee.

While addressing the occasion, all the speakers termed the passing away of Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Aslam an untimely demise which is not only a huge loss for legal fraternity but also to the humanity.

The guests while shredding light on the decorated and illustrious career of late justice not only praised his professionalism but also admired his humbleness and down to earth mannerism and attitude towards all.

The speakers also commended the fact that he was one of the distinguished legal representatives of the country and a highly respected and renowned personage of the legal community and his role while he was the member of the bench was outstanding and great learning experience for many. One of the most immaculate traits of late justice, which was almost recalled by every guest and every person present on the occasion, was his love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW). His love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was beyond limits yet not evident to everyone. He lived his life strictly according to the principles laid down by our beloved religion Islam, said the speakers.

Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, President SCBA also talked his heart on the occasion. While remembering late justice, SCBA president could not control his emotions recalling the loss of his dear friend who was like his elder brother. Despite the fact that SCBA president desired to say a lot about his departed friend appears to be short of words and concluded his remarks by praying May Allah Tala grant the departed soul a highest of rank in Jannah and grant him with all sort of relaxations during his perpetual journey.

The distinguished guests and learned audience wished for strength for his family to cope with the irreplaceable loss and offered fateha for departed soul.