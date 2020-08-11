Punjab govt withdraws lockdown orders

LAHORE: Punjab government has withdrawn lockdown in all sectors except marriage halls/marquees and educational institutions in the province with immediate effect.

In consonance with the decisions made in the National Coordination Committee meeting dated August 6, 2020 and under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, with the approval of the chief minister, withdrew lockdown order dated 02.08.2020.

According to the new order, all sectors except Marriage Halls/ Marquees and Educational Institutions are hereby allowed to operate from August 10 subject to adoption of SOPS/ guidelines. The religious congregations shall be allowed after approval from administration concerned and subject to adoption of SOPS/ guidelines. The timings and weekly holidays are hereby reverted to pre-Covid-19 practice subject to adoption of SOPS/ guidelines. All kinds of public transport are hereby allowed to operate subject to adoption of SOPS/ guidelines. P&SHD directed to widely publicise the order for information of the general public.