Tue Aug 11, 2020
August 11, 2020

Riots hit Chicago, stores looted

CHICAGO: Large crowds clashed with police as rioters vandalised stores in downtown Chicago overnight Sunday, with officers returning fire after being targeted by gunfire. More than 100 people were arrested and 13 officers wounded as rioters smashed windows and looted high-end stores, authorities said. "Shots fired at police who returned fire," tweeted Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern early on Monday, who indicated that no officers had been injured in that exchange.

