Coronavirus contained: Buzdar thanks admin, army, cops, medics

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said Punjab had reopened for business and added that the state of affairs in Punjab was much better than other provinces and they had faced different challenges successfully.

Talking to media persons here, the chief minister said the pre-coronavirus situation had returned in the province where the pandemic was tackled efficiently. He said timely steps were taken to tackle the pandemic according to the vision of the prime minister, and thanked administration, army, police, doctors and nurses for their performance in containing coronavirus.

In response to a question, Usman Buzdar noted that only one death was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours but stressed that there was a need to continue following the SOPs like wearing masks for achieving sustained results especially in the upcoming month of Muharram.

He said the opponents of growth indulged in propaganda to create instability. He informed media that army and rangers would be called out during Muharram to maintain law and order. About the increase in flour price, he said the provincial government had ensured record procurement and the market rate was being constantly monitored. He said he won’t appear before the NAB along with a rally like the one planned by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.-