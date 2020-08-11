NCOC feares spike in corona cases during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Monday warned of potential spike in COVID-19 infections if the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Muharram-ul-Haram guidelines were not followed properly.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer chaired the NCOC meeting. The forum deliberated on upcoming Muharram and measures to ensure public health and safety.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri told the forum that the assistance was being sought from Ulema for formulating comprehensive protocols and health guidelines to avoid COVID-19 spike during the Muharram processions and other gatherings.

Asad Umer stressed the need for tracing, tracking and testing of the people associated with tourism sector following the opening of sector. The forum stressed ensuring safety and health of the people attached to tourist sector by religiously following the safety guidelines. The provinces apprised the NCOC about their plan of action to meet the challenges of post opening up of the various sectors.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases rose to 285,001 and deaths to 6,107. Sindh reported 124,127 cases, Punjab 94,477, Balochistan 11,906, KP 34,755, Islamabad 15,261, Gilgit Baltistan 2,334, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 2,141. The number of recoveries stood at 261,086.

Meanwhile, Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said coronavirus had claimed 10 more lives lifting the death toll to 2,282 while infected 278 others lifting the tally to 124,127. In a statement, he said 10 more patients had lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,282 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 278 more patients were detected when 8397 samples were detected which constituted 3 percent detection rate. The CM Sindh said that so far 834,655 tests have been conducted all over Sindh which detected 124,127 cases, of them 115984 or 93 percent patients have recovered, including 243 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 5861 patients are under treatment, of them 5463 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 392 at different hospitals. He said the condition of 251 patients was stated to be critical, of them 45 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, out of 278 new cases, 93 have been detected in Karachi, including 27 in central, 22 in Korangi, 20 in East, 13 in central, six in West and five in Malir.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Kambar has 18 new cases, Sukkur 13, Hyderabad, Dadu and Khairpur 12 each, Shikarpur 11, Sanghar nine, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta eight each, Sajawal, Ghotki, Matiari and Naushero Feroze seven each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot four each, Badin three, Tando Allahyar two and Larkana one.

The chief minister said that he has allowed all social and business activities to start operation again but we have to ensure social distancing, wearing masks while going out, washing hands frequently and avoiding handshaking so that COVID-19 can be contained further.