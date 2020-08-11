Ready to discuss if requested: UN President: Imran again asks for UN role on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed that the United Nations (UN) should play its rightful role in addressing the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and ensure that Kashmiris exercised their right to self-determination as promised to them in the UN Security Council resolutions.

The prime minister said this during a meeting with President-elect of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, who called on him here.

Imran felicitated Bozkir on his election as the President of the historic 75th Session of the UN General Assembly and apprised him of the serious situation in the occupied valley.

Imran highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K since August 05, 2019, as well as the ongoing gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people and the attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He apprised Volkan Bozkir of his government’s initiatives to mitigate and suppress the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, focused on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

He said his government launched an $8 billion stimulus package for the poor and the needy; This was the highest social security coverage by any government in the history of Pakistan. The prime minister highlighted his call for ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ and stressed the need to provide greater fiscal space to the developing countries to overcome deleterious socio-economic impacts of coronavirus pandemic.

He also highlighted the high importance he attached to addressing climate change, countering Islamophobia, and combating illicit financial flows from developing countries. He expressed the hope that the 75th Session of the UNGA would accord priority to these issues, which affected billions around the world.

Mr Volkan assured the prime minister that he would play his role if he furnished a request with him. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said Pakistan expected from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) an effective role in the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue in light of the UN resolutions.

In a meeting with UN General Assembly President-elect Volkan Bozkir, currently visiting Pakistan, the foreign minister apprised him of the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in the wake of India’s unilateral step of changing the valley’s constitutional status.

Qureshi highlighted that the extrajudicial killing of Kashmiris by the Indian forces, indiscriminate firing on unarmed civilians and violence had become a norm in IOJ&K. He said Kashmir issue was an internationally recognized dispute, also endorsed by the UN Secretary General in his August 8, 2019 statement.

During the meeting, issues related to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, including the agenda of the meeting, were discussed. The foreign minister congratulated Volkan Bozkir on his election as president for the 75th session of UNGA.

The foreign minister also apprised Volkan Bozkir of the proposed loan facility for developing countries by Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the implications of pandemic and to revive weaker economies.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing peace and stability efforts in the region, including the Afghan peace process. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Director General UN and senior Foreign Ministry officials attended the meeting.

Bozkir termed Pakistan a key UN member state for its continued support of the UN Charter, besides extending immense contributions at multiple levels, including peacekeeping troops. He mentioned that the upcoming 75th UNGA session in September would be of great importance owing to global challenges of coronavirus pandemic with its social and economic repercussions on countries.

He praised Pakistan for effectively tackling the pandemic, saying, “Pakistan was a good example for the world for handling the pandemic-related policies very well.

“Pakistan has done better than many other countries,” he said. Bozkir said he was impressed by his vision for the region with focus on peace and security and other global issues such as climate change and reaching out to the under-developed countries.

Asked about the impartiality of the UN as several countries continue to face severe mutual conflicts, Bozkar said since he would be taking oath of his office on September 15, it was not appropriate to comment on it.

To a question about Pakistan’s priorities in the 75th UNGA session in New York, Foreign Minister Qureshi said, “Jammu and Kashmir would be the top priority. “Jammu and Kashmir cannot be overlooked and the issue will keep simmering until addressed.”

He called upon the UN to play its role to avoid any trigger between the two nuclear-armed countries - Pakistan and India. “Kashmir can become a flashpoint if left unresolved. The world must act now,” he stressed.

The minister said other key areas to be highlighted in the UNGA session included debt relief for the developing countries, climate change, illicit financial flow and Islamophobia. Qureshi also called upon the members of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to “join hands and speak up for the Muslims being targeted with fascist ideologies”.

Asked if he would attend the upcoming UNGA session, the foreign minister said he had proposed the prime minister for physical participation rather than through the video-link in view of the importance of the agenda about global health and economic challenges in the wake of pandemic.