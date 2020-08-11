Reforms in dentistry on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The govt has planned reforms in dentistry like medicine and surgery, said chairman of the prime minister's task force on health Dr Nausherwan Burki.

He was talking to a delegation of the Insaf Doctors Forum, which called on him here. The delegates included acting IDF president Dr Tariq Babar, secretary general Dr Saeed Mustafa, central council member Dr Asim Riaz, Punjab Council president Dr Mohsin Ranjha, Islamabad Council president Dr Ahsan Khan Niazi and IT wing head Dr Mujtaba Shahbaz. They discussed with Dr Burki the issues related to dentistry, including increase in supplies and job opportunities, and better incentives for dentists across country. The National Dental Services Project, inclusion of dental services in Sehat Sahulat Programme, improvement in functionality of government-owned dental services, and change in dental curriculum also came under discussion.