Robber shot dead by accomplice

SARGODHA: A dacoit was killed by his accomplice during a robbery bid in Phularwan police on Monday. According to police, two robbers entered the house of Muhammad Afzal and made

the family hostage. Meanwhile, the neighbors started aerial firing and the dacoits also opened firing. As a result, one of the accused named Iqbal Hussain was killed by firing of his own accomplice.

Drug peddler held: Police Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.The police raided Bhatti chowk and arrested accused Ali Hassan and recovered 3.600 kg hashish.