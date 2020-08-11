close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

Offices open today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to open all administrative departments and other offices with full staff from Tuesday. In this regard the Services and General Administration Department has issued a notification on Monday. However, it is stated that it will be ensured to observe SOPs in public offices including wearing face masks, social distancing and availability of sanitiser.

Latest News

More From Pakistan