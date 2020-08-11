Offices open today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to open all administrative departments and other offices with full staff from Tuesday. In this regard the Services and General Administration Department has issued a notification on Monday. However, it is stated that it will be ensured to observe SOPs in public offices including wearing face masks, social distancing and availability of sanitiser.