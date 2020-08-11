close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

Sightseeing bus service restarts

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

LAHORE:Tourism Development Corporation of the Punjab(TDCP) has announced the resumption of its 'Sightseeing Lahore Bus service' from Tuesday (today). This highly popular TDCP initiative, which was introduced by former CM Shahbaz Sharif , will be initially offering two tours for the general public: Tour 1: 5pm to 7pm (Round Trip) and Tour 2: 6pm to 10pm (2 hours stay at Food Street).

