Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’

FAISALABAD: A dacoit was killed in a police ‘encounter’ in the area of Civil Line police station on Monday. Police received information that some bandits were looted citizens at Daewoo Road near Bawa Chak Saim Nehar. Dolphin Force personnel reached the spot. To see the police, the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing at the police. The police retaliated and arrested a 30-year-old criminal who suffered bullet injuries.

Fesco issue safety measures: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) urged general public to adopt precautionary and safety measures during monsoon and rainy days. A Fesco spokesman Monday said chances of short-circuit increased during monsoon and rainy days. Hence, the people should abide by instructions issued by the company for their safety. He said metallic wire should not be used for cloth drying as it was good conductor for electricity. He said the people should use plastic cord for spreading clothes on it. He advised to use three-pin shoe for using electric iron, washing machine, refrigerator, water pumps and other electrical instruments and these items should be earthed properly before using.