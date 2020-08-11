Man killed by wife, daughter

MALAKWAL: A man was allegedly killed by his wife, daughter and her paramour at Kandhanwala on Monday.

Reportedly, Bashiran Bibi lodged an application with the Civil Lines police stating that his brother Rahmat Ali went to city for some work on July 22 but did not return. To it, the police took Naziran Bibi, wife of Rahmat Ali and his daughter in custody and started investigation.

During investigation, Naziran Bibi and her daughter confessed to kill Rahmat. Naziran Bibi told the police that her daughter had developed illicit relations with Abid Shah of the same locality. When Rahmat Ali came to know the relation, he snubbed his daughter and asked Abid not to come his house again, the woman said. To it, Naziran Bibi said, she along with his daughter and Abid Shah killed his husband with a sharp-edged weapon and buried his dead body in the courtyard of her house. Later, the police recovered the dead body and sent to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy.