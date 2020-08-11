PM for quality services through Insaf Sehat Card

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed provision of quality health services through the Insaf Sehat Card.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who called on him here. The meeting discussed the progress in distribution of Insaf Sehat Card in Punjab and the health facilities through the card.

Dr Rashid said there had been a very encouraging response from the people to the Insaf Sehat Card, as this move had provided a significant health relief to deserving individuals and their families. Expressing satisfaction over the positive response of the people, the prime minister directed her to ensure provision of quality health services through the card. A month earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had convened a review meeting on provision of Insaf Sehat Card in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the prime minister Monday held a telephonic conversation with Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Maldives. The two leaders exchanged views in detail on the challenges posed by Covid-19. Imran commended the efforts made by Maldives to contain the spread of the pandemic and efforts to revive the economy, including the tourism sector, says a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office. The prime minister also apprised the president about his “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries to mitigate the severe socio-economic impacts of the pandemic. He underscored that developing countries were particularly vulnerable due to limited fiscal space and health sector infrastructure constraints and, therefore, required special measures.