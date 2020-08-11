NA unanimously passes resolution on its 73rd anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on the 73rd anniversary of the assembly on Monday expressed the dedication to the preservation of democracy achieve by the unremitting struggle of the people against oppression and tyranny.

To mark the anniversary, the National Assembly passed a resolution to pledge that the House would remain faithful to the declaration made by the Founder of the Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam that Pakistan would be a democratic state based on Islamic principles of social justice.

NA ex-speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq moved the resolution which was unanimously adopted by the House. The NA also emphasised that principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice as laid down in Islam would be fully observed. “We are inspired by the resolve to protect our national and political unity and solidarity by creating an egalitarian society,” the resolution said.

The National Assembly also resolved that both the opposition and treasury shall their best for effective and meaningful debate by upholding the cannons of best parliamentary practices for the sake of public interest by performing their core functions and parliamentary oversight. The parliamentarians also expressed the belief that sovereignty over the universe belongs to Almighty Allah alone and the authority is to be exercised by the people of Pakistan within the limits prescribed by Him is sacred trust.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while moving the resolution also regretted the attitude being practiced by the members in the House by making objectionable gestures and using abusive and un-parliamentary language. “There is need to agree on a code of conduct to prevent such acts during proceedings of the Assembly,” he said.

Minister of State for Narcotics Shahryar Afridi also regretted un-parliamentary and un-civilised attitude demonstrated by members in the House which he said is later uploaded on social media. “This practice in-dignifies the Parliament and its members,” he said.

He also suggested that senior parliamentarian Sardar Ayaz Sadiq should lead the committee which is assigned the task of giving and implementing code of conduct and ethics. “Anybody acting against the code should be thrown out of the House,” he said.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal while speaking on a point of order demanded making Commission of Inquiry’s report public on killing of scores of lawyers killed in suicide bombing Quetta on August 8 four years back. He also demanded that report of the Commission should also be laid before the House. The Baloch parliamentarian also regretted those expressing difference of opinion in the House on legislation or any other issue are dubbed as traitors and anti-state elements.

Mengal asked the government to get a resolution passed in Assembly that in future no one would be allowed to express difference.” We do not need any certificate to differ on any issue,” he maintained. Akhtar Mengal also regretted that the Federal Government did not take notice of damages caused by heavy rains in the Balochistan province. “The federal ministers should have rushed to Balochistan if there is recovery of natural gas and oil in the province and inauguration of any CPEC project,” he said.

The House also offered Fateha for departed souls of lawyers who lost their lives in suicide bombing and firing in Quetta on August 8, 2016.

Abdul Qadar Patel taking the floor said the government should demonstrate patience even the opposition members show bitterness. Instead without naming Murad Saeed’s other day speech, the PPP member said they were called slaves while their leaders were declared absconders. “This is obligation of the treasury benches to maintain decorum of the House,” he said, adding they were slaves of their thought and ideology which was given Benazir Bhutto. Later, the House was adjourned till Tuesday afternoon due to lack of quorum pointed out by Patel himself.