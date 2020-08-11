close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 11, 2020

Shibli pays tributes to Dr Ruth Pfau

National

A
APP
August 11, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday paid tributes to Dr Ruth Pfau who devoted her life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan. In a tweet, he said that her services for the humanity, society and Pakistan would be written in golden words. He said that Dr Ruth Pfau served those patients who were rejected by the entire society.

Latest News

More From Pakistan