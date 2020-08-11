Pre-corona situation returns: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said Punjab had reopened for business and added that the state of affairs in Punjab was much better than other provinces and they had faced different challenges successfully.

The Punjab government issued a formal notification announcing the end of lockdown in the province and reopening all the business activities except marriage halls. From Monday, the restaurants and all the public transports were also allowed to function as a normal routine; however, the businesses have been directed to follow the SOPs strictly.

Talking to media persons here, the chief minister said the pre-coronavirus situation had returned in the province where the pandemic was tackled efficiently. In response to a question, Usman Buzdar noted that only one death was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours but stressed that there was a need to continue following the SOPs like wearing masks for achieving sustained results especially in the upcoming month of Muharram.

About the increase in flour price, he said the provincial government had ensured record procurement and the market rate was being constantly monitored. On a question whether the cabinet members were trying to show that he wasn’t prepared enough to face media, Buzdar replied that they were his colleagues and the media persons could ask him any question which would be answered by him.

CABINET COMMITTEE: Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on law & order at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here Monday and directed foolproof security arrangements for the protection of life & property of the people in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting also decided to initiate indiscriminate crackdown on those spreading sectarianism through social media. The chief minister directed to devise a comprehensive mechanism for stern action against such elements. He directed to take every step for maintaining law & order in the province. Action should be initiated against the responsible persons by confiscating the literature spreading religious hatred, he said. Similarly, ban on the use of loudspeakers should be strictly implemented, he continued. The security arrangements of religious congregations and processions be completed in advance and encroachments be removed on their routes.

Meanwhile, the CM further directed to increase the number of police officials and made it clear that law would come into action against those involved in making provocative speeches. No one would be allowed to hurt the religious sentiments of any other group, he asserted.

Usman Buzdar also directed to activate the paraphernalia of peace committees and added that implementation of precautionary measures for overcoming corona spread be ensured during Muharram.

The cabinet committee on law & order will monitor the security situation by visiting divisional headquarters. The CM stated that public representatives should play their role in the promotion of religious harmony. Similarly, provincial ministers will be assigned duties to review security arrangements during Muharram and interreligious harmony will be promoted at every level, he affirmed. There is a need to promote the message of unity and brotherhood for maintaining religious harmony in society.

rainwater: Usman Buzdar has directed Wasa and administration for early disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas. No leniency will be tolerated and removal of water should be done as soon as possible by utilising all-out resources and Wasa officials, as well as the administrative officers, should remain available in the field until the completion of tasks, the CM added.

blast: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the blast at Mall Road area of Chaman City in Balochistan Province and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives.