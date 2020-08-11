Death toll rises to 2,282 as COVID-19 claims 10 more lives in Sindh

Ten more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Sindh during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,282 and showing a 1.8 per cent mortality rate in the province.

“COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in the province, while 278 more people have tested positive for the infectious disease. The number of [positive] cases has reached 124,127 in the province,” said Chief Minister Syed Murad in his daily COVID-19 situation report on Monday.

He said 278 more patients were diagnosed as positive when 8,397 samples were tested, which constituted a three per cent detection rate. So far 834,655 tests had been conducted all over Sindh, and 124,127 cases had turned out to be positive, and 115,984 or 93 per cent of the patients had recovered, including 243 overnight, he added.

The chief minister said that currently 5,861 patients were under treatment, with 5,463 in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 392 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 251 patients was stated to be critical, and 45 of them had been shifted onto ventilator.

Of the 278 new cases, 93 were detected in Karachi: 27 in District Central, 22 in District Korangi, 20 in District East, 13 in District South, six in District West and five in District Malir. Kambar reported 18 cases, Sukkur 13, Hyderabad, Dadu and Khairpur 12 each, Shikarpur 11, Sanghar nine, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta eight each, Sujawal, Ghotki, Matiari and Naushehroferoze seven each, Jaccobabad, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot four each, Badin three, Tando Allahyar two and Larkana one case.

The chief minister said he had allowed all social and business activities to resume, but “we have to ensure social distancing, wearing masks while going out, washing hands frequently and avoiding handshaking so that COVID-19 can be contained further”.

Although the cases of COVID-19 have not been surging in Sindh on an alarming rate as they were in June, deaths due to the disease are still being reported on a daily basis. According to a statement issued by the CM on Sunday, 10 people had died of the viral disease in Sindh during 24 hours while 303 new cases of the disease were also reported during the same period.

Likewise, in his Saturday’s statement, the CM had stated that three deaths had occurred and 300 new cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed during last 24 hours.