Nasir Hussain Shah warns against early reopening of schools, halls

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has warned that nobody should resort to adventurism by reopening educational institutions and marriage halls in the province before September 15, 2020, the date designated for the purpose.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said that although many lockdown restrictions were being lifted by the government but people should continue to act upon the standard operating procedures recommended for different sectors as a compulsory precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appealed to the people to continue with the practice of social distancing as several sectors of economy were being reopened with the relaxations in the lockdown measures. Shah said the lockdown restrictions were still intact in case of expo centres, convention centres, and conference halls as they were still not allowed to hold public events and large gatherings.

The information minister said that the advertising billboards and hoardings would be removed from all over Karachi as per the directives of the Supreme Court. He said the Sindh government would fully honour the apex court’s decisions and directions in this regard.

He said the Sindh government had started to act upon its decision to remove encroachments on storm water drains in the city. He added that encroachments would be removed from all the drains of the city phase-wise.

He explained that the rain emergency imposed by the Sindh government in the province would remain valid till the current monsoon season lasted. He said members of the Sindh cabinethad remained on the roads during the recent spells of torrential rains in the province to directly

supervise relief operations.