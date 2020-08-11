close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed his deep grief on the death of senior sports journalist Mirza Iqbal Baig’s wife. Bhatti, in a condolence message on Monday, conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings on the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also expressed his sympathies for the bereaved family.

