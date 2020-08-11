‘No country can develop in sports without state patronage’

LAHORE: Secretary General Punjab Ju Jitsu Association Rana Mahmood Al-Hassan has said that no country can develop in the field of sports without the patronage of the government and sponsors and making sports competitions mandatory in educational institutions.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said that educational institutions play the role of nursery for the development of sports. “Therefore, improving the sports system in educational institutions is imperative,” he added.

He stated that Pakistan Ju Jitsu Federation is doing its best in raising the number of qualified judges, coaches and technical officials so that new talent is brought to the fore from the grassroots level.