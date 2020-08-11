Morikawa takes first major at PGA Championship

San FRANCISCO:Collin Morikawa claimed his first major championship on Sunday, delivering a magical eagle on the 16th hole in a bogey-free round of 64 at the 2020 PGA Championship.

The 23-year-old American, who turned pro just 14 months ago, did the unthinkable by winning in just his second career major appearance. Morikawa, who is ranked 12th in the world, eventually finished at 13-under 267 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

“It’s amazing. It’s been a life goal, obviously as a little kid, kind of watching everyone grow up, all these professionals, and this is always what I’ve wanted to do,” Morikawa said. “I felt very comfortable from the start.”

Third round leader Dustin Johnson had to settle for a tie for second with England’s Paul Casey. Johnson shot a 68 and Casey closed with a 66 to reach 11-under 269. Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler all finished in a tie for fourth, three shots adrift of Morikawa.

Heading into the final round there were ten players within three shots of the lead. The packed leaderboard continued throughout Sunday’s round as it looked like any of a half a dozen players could emerge victorious. When Johnson made the turn after his ninth hole he was tied with three others for the lead at 10 under. They were soon joined by others making it a six-way tie for the lead on the back nine.