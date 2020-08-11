Cricket clubs in Lahore worried over new requirements

LAHORE: The leading cricket organisers of Lahore have shown their reservation over the way cricket is being run in the country and have expressed great concern over several clauses of the model constitution for clubs.

In a sports magazine programme, the leading cricket organisers of the city said they were concerned because of several requirements for clubs for registration and voting right. The organisers and former cricketers who took part in the discussion to formulate a strategy to counter the PCB’s move included Javed Zaman, Mian Aslam, Azhar Zaidi, former captain Aamer Sohail, Mian Javed Ali, Nawab Mansoor, Shoaib Dar, Tauqeer Ali, Raza Hameed, Imran Bucha, Tahir Shah and Sardar Naushad.

They were of the view that Pakistan culture is not like the other cricket-playing countries like England, Australia, South Africa or New Zealand where societies and colonies are systematically divided. In those countries playing fields are attached with gymnasium and swimming pools. But in Pakistan, particularly in Lahore, grounds have been overtaken by commercial plazas and housing societies. The club organisers had to overcome several hardships to run their clubs regularly. Several clubs share one ground, they said.

Minto Park, the major nursery of Lahore, has been turned into Greater Iqbal Park and the cricket grounds there are not functional as they used to be. The circular road surrounding the walled city is no longer suitable for playing.

For a big locality of Gulshan-e-Ravi and surrounding areas there is no ground. The nearest ground is the newly built Sabzazar Stadium which is quite far away. On the way to the Gaddafi Stadium is Shah Faisal ground, while Garden Town does not have a ground. Punjab University grounds are not open for public. Opposite to it is the Faisal Town ground. The only proper cricket grounds, four to be precise, in the area are in the Model Town.

Another one of the major nurseries of the city is Hazarat Mian Mir Stadium. In the South Zone there is no proper ground. Even the grounds built in some of the new societies are not equipped with the facilities made mandatory in the PCB constitution for clubs. These ground do not have gymnasiums, pools, proper changing rooms, rooms for umpires, or practice wickets.

The cricket organisers have struggled to get a regular sponsor for the clubs to buy basic small equipment like wickets, balls, bats, pads and gloves. These expenses are met by the club organisers, but they do not have money to hire coaches, trainers, physios or run an academy.

In these circumstances, having a ground with a gymnasium, a pool and other major facilities can only be dreamt of, the organisers said. The organisers said they believed the help for the clubs will only be coming for those who are yes-men of the people at the helm and not for those who identify the mistakes made by the big shots.