Spain to face Portugal in October friendly

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Spain and Portugal will face off in a friendly match in October, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday.
In a statement, the RFEF said that their national team would “take on the European champions in Lisbon on October 7”. Spain will first travel to play Germany on September 3 in Stuttgart in the UEFA Nations League, their first match in months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Portugal will host Croatia in Porto in the same competition on September 5.