Asian Beach Games to be held in April next year

KARACHI: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has announced new dates for the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in the City of Sanya, China.

The Games, which had been postponed recently, will now be held from April 2-10, 2021. The logo of the Games shall remain unchanged. A press release of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) said on Monday that the decision was taken in collaboration with Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organising Committee (SABGOC). It will ensure the safety of the athletes and officials as well as the spectators in these unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic, it added.