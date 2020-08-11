PSB centre in Karachi to open with August 14 activities

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) centre in Karachi will be reopened from August 14 with the independence day celebrations and sports activities, ‘The News’ learnt on Sunday.

The centre has remained closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 from March 23 as have all the other sports facilities across the country. Initially the centre’s facilities would be available for professional and ametuer athletes and those belonging to the associations of various disciplines, sources said.

Rafiq Pirzada, the director of the centre, told ‘The News’ that arrangements to re-open the centre are in final stages. The rainwater that accumulated in the field and some other parts of the centre is being drained. Sanitisation would be carried out in a couple of days, he added. He said that the independence day sports activities would be held according to health-related SOPs.

Pirzada said that sportspeople are jubilant at the federal government’s announcement of re-opening of sports facilities. “Various sports associations, including those of athletics, table tennis, badminton, and squash have contacted me to book facilities to start their activities,” he added.

He was of the view that a programme for the sportsmen and sportswomen would be needed to start the activities so that the protocols regarding COVID-19 could be followed. Meanwhile, a massive tree plantation campaign has kicked off at the centre on the directives of PM Imran Khan.

The director said that 5000 saplings would be planted at the centre. “We have so far received 1000 saplings, and the plantation process has been started,” he said. He said that a nursery would also be established at the centre to maintain the greenery.