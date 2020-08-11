Shan reaches career-best 19th spot

KARACHI: Pakistan opener Shan Masood’s solid first-innings century helped him move to his career-best position in ICC Men’s Test Batsmen Rankings, which were updated on Sunday after the first Test in Manchester.

Left-hander Masood’s knock of 156, which helped Pakistan take a 107-run first innings lead, lifted him 14 places to a career-best 19th, making him the second highest ranked Test batsman from his side after sixth-placed Babar Azam. Masood’s previous best was 32nd position in February this year.

In the bowlers’ list, Pakistan leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan made notable gains. Shah, a formerly number one, moved up two places to 22nd spot after getting eight wickets in the match. Shadab re-entered the rankings at a career-best 69th position.

In the ICC World Test Championship points table, England have moved to 266 points, within 30 points of second-placed Australia. India lead the table with 360 points, New Zealand are fourth with 180 points and Pakistan fifth with 140.