Akram wants Fawad in middle order for second Test

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram believes that the national side should include Fawad Alam in the middle order in the second Test match against England in Southampton.

“In the next match, you won’t find a turning wicket,” Akram said in a TV interview. “You will play with one spinner and you will have to play with an extra batsman,” he added.

The former cricketer said Alam has an average of over 50 in first-class and he should be given a chance in the second Test. “If I were the captain, I would include Fawad Alam in the middle order,” Akram said.

The second Test match between the two teams will start on August 13 in Southampton. The visitors lost the first Test by three wickets. For the defeat, Akram blames both the batsmen and the bowlers. “We committed many tactical mistakes while bowling in the second innings,” he said.

He said that senior batsmen Azhar Ali and Asad Shafique did not do well and “the [team’s] morale goes down if your senior players don’t perform”. Azhar, who replaced Sarfraz Ahmed as Test captain last year, has been severely criticised on social media and by former cricketers on TV shows over his poor batting form and captaincy.

Akram said that Azhar needs to improve his body language and communication skills. “If we win [the remaining Test matches] he should continue as captain,” the former captain said. “It depends on his performance. Obviously, if we don’t win and he doesn’t perform then Pakistan Cricket Board will have to look for someone else,” he added.