Sarfraz expects team to bounce back

LAHORE: As Pakistan arrived in Southampton for the second Test against England, former captain Sarfraz Ahmed expressed his belief that the team would bounce back and showed his support to current captain Azhar Ali.

Pakistan lost the first Test against England at Old Trafford by three wickets. Pakistan, having a healthy 107-run lead, suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the second innings, and were bowled out for just 169.

In a tweet, Sarfraz advised Azhar to stay strong and said he expected the team to bounce back in the next two games. Azhar is facing a lot of criticism for his poor performances recently.

Sarfaraz, who was not part of the playing XI for the Manchester Test, advised the batsmen to keep their chins up. The second Test will be played in Southampton from August 13. Pakistan’s batting coach Younis Khan will hold a special training session with the batsmen after their disappointing performance in the second innings of the series opener.