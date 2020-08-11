close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 11, 2020

Beluga whales

World

AFP
August 11, 2020

REYKJAVIK: Two beluga whales from a Shanghai aquarium have returned to the sea in an Icelandic sanctuary, conservationists said on Monday, expressing hopes of creating a model for rehoming some 300 belugas currently in captivity. Little White and Little Grey, two 13-year-old females, left behind their previous lives entertaining visitors at the Changfeng Ocean World in June 2019 when they were flown to Iceland’s Klettsvik Bay in the Westman Islands, in specially tailored containers.

Latest News

More From World