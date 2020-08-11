Italy on alert

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Italy sounded the alarm on Monday over the rise in coronavirus cases in fellow European countries after a spike in the number of infections discovered among returning Italian holidaymakers. "Not to worry (about new cases from abroad) would be unconscionable," Health Minister Roberto Speranza told the Corriere della Sera daily, which noted: "France, Spain and the Balkans... Italy is surrounded by contagions".