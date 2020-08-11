Greece says Turkish ship ‘threatening’ peace

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ATHENS: Greece on Monday accused Turkey of "threatening peace" in the eastern Mediterranean and called a military meeting after Ankara resumed oil and gas research near a Greek island. The Greek foreign ministry said that Turkey’s decision to deploy seismic research ship Oruc Reis constituted a "new serious escalation" and "exposed" Turkey’s "destabilising role".