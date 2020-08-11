close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
AFP
August 11, 2020

Greece says Turkish ship ‘threatening’ peace

World

ATHENS: Greece on Monday accused Turkey of "threatening peace" in the eastern Mediterranean and called a military meeting after Ankara resumed oil and gas research near a Greek island. The Greek foreign ministry said that Turkey’s decision to deploy seismic research ship Oruc Reis constituted a "new serious escalation" and "exposed" Turkey’s "destabilising role".

