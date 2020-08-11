Fire destroys Spanish holiday park

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

MOLLINA, Spain: A wind-fuelled fire ripped through a holiday park in Spain that is home to a large number of British pensioners, destroying dozens of homes and injuring two people, officials said on Monday. The blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon at the Lazy Days holiday park in the southern town of Mollina, about 65-km kilometres inland from the port of Malaga, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the air.