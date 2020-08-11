Thai rally attracts thousands

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PATHUM THANI, Thailand: Thousands of people from all walks of Thai society came out in force on Monday to an anti-government protest, the largest ever show of dissent targeting premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha´s administration after weeks of rallies.
Waving rainbow flags, acerbic signs and posters of missing pro-democracy activists, the demonstrators descended in waves to Thammasat University in the outer edges of Bangkok as the sun set. The robust attendance comes after weeks of near-daily student-led protests denouncing Prayut´s military-aligned administration.