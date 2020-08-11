close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
AFP
August 11, 2020

HK newspaper owner held

Hong Kong: Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested on Monday and led in handcuffs through his newspaper office as police raided the building, part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent since China imposed a security law on the city.

Lai, 71, was among ten people detained on charges including colluding with foreign forces -- one of the new national security offences -- and fraud in an operation targeting his Next Digital publishing group.

Among the others arrested were two of Lai’s sons, young pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow and Wilson Li, a former activist who describes himself as a freelance journalist working for Britain’s ITV News.

