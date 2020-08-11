Gold prices down Rs3,000/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs3,000/tola on Monday after a long positive streak. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs129,000/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs2,572 to Rs110,597. In the international market, gold rates dropped $24/ounce to $2,030/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold price in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market. Silver prices also decreased in the market. Price of one tola silver reduced Rs40 to Rs1,670/tola, while 10 grams price dropped Rs34.29 to Rs1,431.