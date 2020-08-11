Minorities still have a long way to go: Dr Shera

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera, former mayor of Rugby, has urged Pakistanis to celebrate the National Minorities Day today (Tuesday), while remembering that the religious minorities still have a long way to go before achieving equality.

Dr Shera said: “The National Minorities Day reminds us about the historic speech made by the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Constituent Assembly. Simultaneously, this day also presents us with an opportunity to reflect upon present day situation of minorities in the light of our founding father’s historic speech, particularly, the role of the government in safeguarding fundamental rights, safety, security, honour, and liberty of minorities.” He said the recent “escalation of intolerance and hatred towards minorities in Pakistan is portraying a poor image of Pakistan abroad”, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Dr Shera further added: “Despite the serious challenges faced by the minorities, they continue to serve in armed forces, civil services, medical and teaching professions and judiciary with passion and integrity.

“The commendable role played by the heroes from minorities in the nation-building like, Joginder Nath Mundal, Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry, Brig (retd) Simon Sahriff, Justices Bagwan Das and Robert Cornelius, Sister Ruth Lewis, and present day heroes like Dr Peter Johnson David and Nadib Gill shows Pakistani minorities are playing a vital role in representing Pakistan both nationally and internationally, in a positive light and creating a soft and inclusive image of the country.

The UK Pakistani minorities’ leaders Michael Messy, Dr Peter Johnson David, Dr Noshaba Khilijee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Reverend John Bosco and Qamar Rafiq also urged the government of Pakistan to take prompt steps to ensure the security and religious liberty of the minorities.