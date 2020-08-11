close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 11, 2020

China sanctions 11 Americans

Top Story

AFP
August 11, 2020

BEIJING: China on Monday sanctioned 11 Americans, including senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, in retaliation for similar US moves prompted by Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong.Washington last week accused 11 officials of suppressing “freedom and democratic processes” in Hong Kong, including city leader Carrie Lam, and announced plans to freeze their US assets.It was the toughest US action yet in response to Beijing’s introduction of a sweeping and controversial new national security law for the territory. Beijing said the measure was a violation of international law and “grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs”.

Latest News

More From Top Story