Dine-in restaurants, salons and gyms reopen in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) warned on Monday of potential spike in Covid-19 infections if standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Muharram-ul-Haram guidelines were not followed properly.

The statement came as dine-in restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses reopened on Monday as Pakistan limped back to normalcy. Minister for Planning Asad Umar chaired the NCOC meeting, which deliberated at length on upcoming holy month of Muharram and measures to ensure public health and safety.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri told the forum that assistance was being sought from Ulema for formulating comprehensive protocols and health guidelines to avoid Covid-19 spike during Muharram processions and other gatherings.

Umar stressed the need for tracing, tracking and testing the people associated with tourism industry following the opening of the sector. The forum called for ensuring safety and health of the people attached to tourism sector by religiously following the safety guidelines.

Provinces informed the forum about their plan of action to meet the challenges of post opening up of the various sectors.Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Monday the province had reopened businesses and added that the state of affairs in Punjab was much better than other provinces, claiming they had faced different challenges successfully.

Talking to the media persons in Lahore, the chief minister said the pre-coronavirus situation had returned in the province where the pandemic was tackled efficiently.Buzdar said this as the Punjab government issued a formal notification announcing the end of lockdown in the province and reopening of all businesses except marriage halls. He stressed that there was a need to continue following the SOPs like wearing masks for achieving sustained results, especially during the upcoming month of Muharram.

When asked whether the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be abolished given the criticism over targeting particular personalities, Buzdar said he would not comment on the subject as the anti-graft body was a federal organisation and did not fall within his purview.About the increase in flour price, he said the provincial government had ensured record procurement and the market rate was being constantly monitored.