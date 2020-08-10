Five Panagahs in Islamabad to be uplifted to model standard

ISLAMABAD: The government would upgrade five Panagahs in Islamabad as model facility with Prime Minister Imran Khan directing the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for early execution of the project.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the prime minister to equip the shelter homes with modern facilities and take practical measures to ensure durability of the welfare scheme.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Focal Person on Panagah Naseemur Rehman, Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Aun Abbas and senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister said idea of model Panagahs would also be replicated in provinces to improve their administrative mechanism and upgrade their facilities in cooperation with the philanthropists. He also called for a well coordinated strategy among the Centre and the provinces to establish a durable mechanism and standard facilities at the shelter homes.

In order to provide a respectable living and facilities to the homeless people, the prime minister instructed for training of the employees deputed there besides regularly reviewing status of facilities.

Reiterating his government’s resolve to provide shelter to down-and-out people, the prime minister announced that scope of model Panagahs would also be extended to provinces.

During the meeting, Usman Dar apprised the prime minister of the visits to Panagahs by the Tiger Force volunteers and condition of facilities there.

Dr Sania Nishtar presented a proposal for administrative structure of the shelter homes to improve their management in accordance with the prime minister’s vision.