Eight injured in clash between two groups

OKARA: Eight persons were injured during a clash between two groups at Bahawal Das village, Depalpur, on Sunday.

Reportedly, the members of both groups attacked on each other with batons, sticks and bricks. As a result, eight persons were injured. Later, City Depalpur police rushed to the spot and shifted injured persons to the THQ Hospital. Both parties reached the hospital to obtain medico legal certificates to get the case registered. In the meantime, again they started quarrelling in the premises of the hospital. As a result, one man was injured.

SEMINAR: The University of Okara’s Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management and Department of Economics on Sunday organised an online seminar on Qualitative Research Methodologies.

More than 100 participants from different universities attended the online seminar and discussed emerging trends and techniques of research. The seminar was also attended by Dr Farooq Ahmad, in-charge of Hospitality Management and Economics while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakariya Zakir was the patron. Highlighting the objective of the event, Dr Farooq told that the seminar was meant to enhance the learning of the participants on qualitative research through online, systematic, interactive and participatory approach and to sensitise the participants about the importance of research to address various social and economic issues being faced by the country.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man died in an accident near Satghara Mor on Sunday. Habib was on his way on a tractor-trolley when suddenly he slipped and fell on the road. As a result, he died on the spot.

SIX HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Sunday arrested six drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them. The police arrested Muhammad Amin with 3kg charas, Noami Amir Masih with 2kg charas, Faisal with 520 grams charas, Maqbool with 335 grams charas, Bashir Ahmad with 240 grams charas and Muhammad Iqbal with 2kg charas.