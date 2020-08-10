Nust Rector files defamation case against 20 people

ISLAMABAD: Nust University Rector Lt-Gen (R) Naveed Zaman has filed a defamation case in the FIA against 20 people under Clause 20, 37 of Act 2016, says a press release. Under this law, the maximum punishment is three-year jail with one million rupee fine.

Gen (retd) Naveed while giving the reason of filing the case said that he had been facing this insulting attitude for the last three years. Although, the then Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had categorically dismissed all allegations against him and termed all charges as fabricated. He said he had submitted a complaint in 2017 against those people but no action was taken and still the campaign is continuing with no let-up.

He alleged that a political party is involved in spreading false news against him and this was the part of the fifth generation warfare against the armed forces of Pakistan. He asked the departments concerned to take the matter seriously and act against those who are busy spreading false allegations against him and take them into account.