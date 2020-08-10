IMF dictating government, opposition: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq says both the government and the main opposition parties are following the IMF and its dictation.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Protection of Economy’, he said the joint sitting of the Parliament passed the Mutual Legal Assistance bill in pursuit of the IMF agenda. The seminar was organized by Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan. “The main opposition parties, including PML-N and PPP, also supported the government on the passage of the bill,” Siraj said.