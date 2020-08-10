Chunian villagers shave young man’s head, blacken face for meeting girl

CHUNIAN: Residents from the district’s Chahar village shaved a young man’s head allegedly for travelling to meet a girl, according to reports on Sunday. They accused the young man of travelling to Chahar in order to meet a girl who resided in the village.

They said that was why the locals caught him, shaved his head, and blackened his face. However, police refused to register a first information report (FIR) or book anyone, saying they would only take action if there was a complaint.