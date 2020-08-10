Uninterrupted power supply to people of Karachi: Sindh governor says he will not tolerate slackness

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that he would not tolerate any slackness on the part of the city’s power utility to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of Karachi.

The Sindh governor stated this on Sunday as he chaired a top-level meeting on the electricity issue of Karachi along with Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan. Others who attended the meeting included Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahzad Qasim, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPAs Haleem Adil Shaikh, Saeed Afridi, Jawed Hanif, Sardar Abdul Rahim and Abdul Karim of Grand Democratic Alliance, Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric Moonis Alvi, and officials of Sui Southern Gas Company.

The Sindh governor said that power loadshedding being done in Karachi was like doing injustice with the people of the city as this practice should come to an end.

Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said the federal government would take whatever measure was possible for it to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of the city.The concerned Karachi-based MPAs who attended the meeting said that the issue of overbilling had caused much distress to power consumers in the city. They said that the duration of spells of announced and unannounced power loadshedding had increased. He said that the power consumers in the hitherto loadshedding-free areas of Karachi now had to face power cuts up to three hours a day. The concerned legislators said that the power consumers in the city were sent inflated electricity bills despite the increased duration of loadshedding.