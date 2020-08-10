Plantation to save future generation, says Gen Asim

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa Sunday urged people to join the tree plantation campaign for a green and clean Pakistan.

In a twitter, Bajwa said for survival for our future generation, the only way to fight climate change is to plant trees.

He also shared a link of maps to show where Pakistan stands in tree count as compared to other countries.